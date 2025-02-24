Danbury

Person hit by vehicle in Danbury has died: police

A person who was hit by a vehicle in Danbury on Saturday night has died, according to police.

Officers responded to Newtown Road and Eagle Road around 6:42 p.m. Saturday and found a person lying in the road.

The person had severe, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Danbury Hospital Emergency Room.

Police said the person died on Sunday.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Sergeant Wakeman at 203-797-2157 or Officer Leggiadro at 203-797-2156.

