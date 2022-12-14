Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Norwich

A person has been taken to the hospital with injuries after being hit by a car in Norwich Wednesday evening.

Fire officials said they were called to the area of Water Street and Courthouse Square at about 5 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash.

Responding crews said they found the pedestrian lying in the road alert and conscious. They were taken to a nearby hospital with traumatic injuries.

The person's condition is unknown at this time. Water Street remains closed while police conduct their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.