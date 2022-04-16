Norwich

Person Hospitalized After Crashing Into Building in Norwich

One person was transported to the hospital after crashing into a building in Norwich Saturday night.

Police said they responded to the accident on Franklin Street at approximately 7:15 p.m.

According to officials, the driver appears to have suffered a medical emergency before driving into the corner of two businesses.

Police performed CPR on the driver after removing them from the car.

Police said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and further evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The building has minor damage and is being assessed by the Norwich building official. All businesses remained open.

Officers remain at the scene investigating.

