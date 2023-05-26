Person Hospitalized After Grill Fire in Avon

An Avon resident was taken to the hospital after their grill's propane tank caught fire Friday evening.
The Avon Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a home on Riverview at about 5:45 p.m. Crews said the resident was able to extinguish the fire themselves.
The resident was taken to the hospital for treatment of possible first-degree burns.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.