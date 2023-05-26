Avon

Person Hospitalized After Grill Fire in Avon

FiretruckFile
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

An Avon resident was taken to the hospital after their grill's propane tank caught fire Friday evening.

The Avon Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a home on Riverview at about 5:45 p.m. Crews said the resident was able to extinguish the fire themselves.

The resident was taken to the hospital for treatment of possible first-degree burns.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Avonfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us