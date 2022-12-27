Person Hospitalized After Hitting Police Cruiser in Waterbury

A person was taken to the hospital after rear-ending a police cruiser in Waterbury Tuesday evening.

Police said the accident happened in the area of North Main Street and Platt Street at about 4:30 p.m.

Officials said a police cruiser with two officers inside was hit. Neither of the officers were injured, but the driver of the other car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.