Waterbury

Person Hospitalized After Hitting Police Cruiser in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A person was taken to the hospital after rear-ending a police cruiser in Waterbury Tuesday evening.

Police said the accident happened in the area of North Main Street and Platt Street at about 4:30 p.m.

Officials said a police cruiser with two officers inside was hit. Neither of the officers were injured, but the driver of the other car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyWaterbury police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us