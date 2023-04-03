brush fire

Person Hospitalized After Large Brush Fire in Baltic

A person has been taken to the hospital after a large brush fire broke out on Pearl Street in the Baltic section of Sprague Monday afternoon.

The New London Salvation Army said they're currently at the scene, providing hydration and snacks to emergency crews.

The Salvation Army said several fire departments are working to extinguish the blaze.

It's unknown what caused the brush fire. No additional information was immediately available.

