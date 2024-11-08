Person hurt after car hits construction vehicle on I-395 South in Griswold

A person is injured after a car crashed into a construction vehicle on Interstate 395 South in Griswold on Friday.
Fire officials said the collision happened near exit 24 on I-395 South.
One person sustained injuries in the crash, which involved an attenuator truck. The extent is unknown.
The scene has since been cleared. No additional information was immediately available.
