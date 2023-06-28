Person hurt in reported structure fire in Old Saybrook

A person was injured in a reported structure fire in Old Saybrook Wednesday night, according to police.

The police department said the fire happened on the 500 block of Maple Avenue near the Fenwood Beach area. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers said they received a report of a sound of an explosion in the area, but they're unsure where it came from or if it's connected to the house fire.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw what appears to be a roof collapse at the scene. Fire crews were battling the blaze late into the night on Wednesday.

The police department said a propane tank is involved, but they're unsure what specifically happened. Several fire agencies are assisting.