Person in Critical Condition After Being Hit By School Bus in Norwich

A person was hit by a school bus in Norwich Friday morning and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said they received several 911 calls at 9:49 a.m. reporting a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian in the area of 100 Town St. and there were serious injuries.

The person who was struck was brought to Backus Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No students were on the bus, according to the police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Town Street was closed between West Town Street and New London Turnpike while police investigated.

The Norwich Police Department Collision Investigation Team is investigating. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Lt. Thomas Lazzaro or Officer Brad Fournier at (860) 886-5561 ext. 6.