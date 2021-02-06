Person in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car in Stamford

A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Stamford Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said they are investigating the crash, which occurred in the parking garage of 2200 Bedford St. at approximately 1:30 p.m.

A car driven by an 84-year-old Stamford resident was driving southbound through the parking garage when they struck a 73-year-old as she was walking, police said.

The pedestrian was reportedly trapped under the car, crews said. She was later transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed and the driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigating officers, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-977-4712.