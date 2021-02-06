Stamford

Person in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car in Stamford

NBC Connecticut

A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Stamford Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said they are investigating the crash, which occurred in the parking garage of 2200 Bedford St. at approximately 1:30 p.m.

A car driven by an 84-year-old Stamford resident was driving southbound through the parking garage when they struck a 73-year-old as she was walking, police said.

Local

Super Bowl LV 2 hours ago

DPH Issues COVID-19 Alert, Advises Families to Stay Home for Super Bowl Sunday

Coronavirus Outbreak 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Testing Sites Adjusting Schedules Because of Sunday's Snow

The pedestrian was reportedly trapped under the car, crews said. She was later transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed and the driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigating officers, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-977-4712.

This article tagged under:

Stamfordpedestrian struckpedestrian crashStamford Police Departmentcritical conditon
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us