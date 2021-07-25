Hartford

Person in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

A person is in critical condition after they were shot in Hartford on Sunday, according to police.

Officials said they responded to Hartford Hospital after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The 19-year-old man is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

Police don't know where exactly the shooting took place.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.

