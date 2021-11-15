Person in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Putnam Street in Hartford Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of 48 Putnam St.
Officials said they responded on a Shot spotter activation, and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman, who's in her 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.
Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.