Hartford

Person in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

NBC Connecticut

A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Putnam Street in Hartford Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of 48 Putnam St.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Officials said they responded on a Shot spotter activation, and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, who's in her 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Local

veterans suicide 2 hours ago

Yale Study Shows Social Support Is Key To Suicide Prevention For Veterans

car crimes 3 hours ago

Series of Car Break-Ins, Thefts Alarms Residents in Glastonbury

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policehartford shootingcritical condition
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us