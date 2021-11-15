Person in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Putnam Street in Hartford Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of 48 Putnam St.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said they responded on a Shot spotter activation, and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, who's in her 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.