Person in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford Saturday evening, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of 366 Wethersfield Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he remains in critical condition.

Police said it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

