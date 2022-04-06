Enfield

Person in Custody After Chase in Enfield: State Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is in custody after a chase that started in Enfield and ended on Interstate 91, according to state police.

State Police said Enfield police were pursuing a vehicle and a person might have been held inside against his or her will inside.

Enfield police put down spikes, the driver got onto Interstate 91 and one person was taken into custody, state police said.

No information was available about whether another person was in the vehicle.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
