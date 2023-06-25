Manchester

Person in Manchester was stabbed in Hartford: police

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Hartford and later received medical attention in Manchester on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Queen Court after getting a report of a person who had been stabbed.

According to investigators, it was determined the stabbing happened in Hartford and the person returned to Manchester after being injured.

Emergency crews responded and the stabbing victim was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Authorities have not released details about the person's condition.

