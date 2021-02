A pedestrian that was struck by a car in Hamden was seriously injured, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian was struck at approximately 6 p.m. near the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue.

The person is in serious condition and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Dixwell Avenue will be closed between the 1500 and 1600 block for the next several hours, according to police.

Crews are currently on scene of a serious accident in the 1500 block of Dixwell ave. Use caution in the area. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) February 25, 2021

Drivers are being advised to use an alternate route.