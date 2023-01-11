EAST HARTFORD

Person Injured After Being Shot at Home in East Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person has been hospitalized with injuries after being shot at a home in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to 79 Lafayette Ave. Responding officers saw a person that was shot in the chest. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

There is a person in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Specific information about the incident wasn't immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities say there's no immediate danger to the public. No other injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us