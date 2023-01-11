Person Injured After Being Shot at Home in East Hartford

A person has been hospitalized with injuries after being shot at a home in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to 79 Lafayette Ave. Responding officers saw a person that was shot in the chest. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

There is a person in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Specific information about the incident wasn't immediately available.

Authorities say there's no immediate danger to the public. No other injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.