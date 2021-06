One person is injured after getting thrown from a horse on a trail in Harwinton on Saturday.

Firefighters said they received a call about a person that was thrown from a horse and injured on one of the trails in the Roraback State Forest around 11:30 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Crews said they used their Gator and their Stokes Rescue Basket to bring the patient out of the woods. He or she was then transported to Waterbury Hospital.

Authorities did not release details on the extent of the person's injury.