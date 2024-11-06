Person injured after jumping from second floor of West Hartford home during fire

One person is injured after jumping from the second floor of a home in West Hartford during a fire early Wednesday morning and two additional people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Dispatchers received a report of a fire inside of a multi-family home on North Quaker Lane around 12:20 a.m. While emergency crews were heading to the area, dispatchers said they received multiple other 911 calls about smoke inside of the home and a fire in the basement. It was reported that everyone was able to get out of the home.

Once there, fire crews found smoke coming from multiple parts of the home and a working fire was declared. Additional crews were brought in to help with the fire.

Fire officials said crews entered the home and found a fire in the basement. It was extinguished within 20 minutes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to fire officials, one person had jumped from the second floor of the home due to the smoke. That person was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

Three other occupants of the home also reported illness or injury from smoke inhalation, injury during their escape from the building and other related minor injuries, fire officials said. In total, three people were taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. One person who had requested medical attention later refused treatment and transport.

One pet was removed from the home and was not injured. Nine people total reportedly live in the home and one person was not home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is helping the residents.

The West Hartford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The home is expected to be deemed uninhabitable due to the smoke and water damage.