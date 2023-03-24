Norwalk

Person Stabbed at Norwalk High After School Hours

By Angela Fortuna

norwalk high school
NBC 4 New York

A person is in custody after someone was stabbed at Norwalk High after school hours on Friday, police said.

The police department said they're at the high school investigating the incident that left one person injured.

The knife has been located and the person who was stabbed is being treated at the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officers have a suspect in custody and said there is no ongoing threat at this time. Police said it's an isolated incident.

Authorities didn't provide specifics about what happened or the person's condition. It's unknown whether or not the person stabbed is a student.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Norwalk Public Schools for comment, but they've deferred to the police department for information.

Local

Middlebury 27 mins ago

Middlebury School Sheltered in Place for Hours After Bullet Found Inside

avelo airlines 2 hours ago

NBC CT Responds Checks In With Avelo CEO About Consumer Concerns

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

NorwalkHigh School
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us