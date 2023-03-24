Person Stabbed at Norwalk High After School Hours

A person is in custody after someone was stabbed at Norwalk High after school hours on Friday, police said.

The police department said they're at the high school investigating the incident that left one person injured.

The knife has been located and the person who was stabbed is being treated at the hospital.

**UPDATE** Norwalk High School scene continues safe in this isolated incident, no continued threat. Suspect in custody, knife located, and victim receiving stab wound care at hospital. Investigation continues. Press release to follow.@Norwalk_CT @TheHourNews @News12CT pic.twitter.com/gNLuyJ7IqR — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) March 24, 2023

Officers have a suspect in custody and said there is no ongoing threat at this time. Police said it's an isolated incident.

Authorities didn't provide specifics about what happened or the person's condition. It's unknown whether or not the person stabbed is a student.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Norwalk Public Schools for comment, but they've deferred to the police department for information.

No additional information was immediately available.