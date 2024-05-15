Branford

Person injured after auto body shop catches fire in Branford

By Angela Fortuna

Branford Fire Department

A person was taken to the hospital after an auto body shop caught fire in Branford on Wednesday evening.

The Branford Fire Department said they were called to The Final Finish auto restoration shop on North Main Street at 3:30 p.m.

Responding crews found heavy fire coming from the wood-frame building. The fire spread rapidly before it was ultimately knocked down by firefighters.

Fire officials said extensive overhaul was necessary to fully extinguish the blaze.

One person was inside the building when the fire broke out. Fire officials said they were able to get out on their own, and they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road, also known as Route 1, was closed for over an hour during the fire. The fire is under investigation.

