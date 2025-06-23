Bloomfield

Person injured during car rollover crash in Bloomfield

By Angela Fortuna

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a car rollover crash in Bloomfield Monday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to a reported crash on Cottage Grove Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Police said a car had rolled over onto its side and the driver was still inside the vehicle. They were extricated with the help of authorities and taken to the hospital with cuts to the head and face.

Witnesses told police that the person was driving erratically before crashing into two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

