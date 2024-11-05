East Hartford

Person injured after car rollover on Route 15 North in East Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A person has been taken to the hospital after a car rollover crash on Route 15 North in East Hartford Monday night.

State police said they responded to the area of exit 90 for the reported collision.

Authorities said at least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene of the crash but was located by East Hartford police.

No additional information was immediately available.

