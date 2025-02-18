Person injured after ice flies into windshield on I-84 in East Hartford

A person is injured after ice went through a driver's windshield on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford on Monday.
State police said they responded to the area of the Bulkeley Bridge for a reported crash.
Minor injuries were reported. The scene has since cleared and the crash remains under investigation.
It comes after wintry weather caused icy and slippery surfaces this weekend.
