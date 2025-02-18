East Hartford

Person injured after ice flies into windshield on I-84 in East Hartford

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A person is injured after ice went through a driver's windshield on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford on Monday.

State police said they responded to the area of the Bulkeley Bridge for a reported crash.

Minor injuries were reported. The scene has since cleared and the crash remains under investigation.

It comes after wintry weather caused icy and slippery surfaces this weekend.

