A person was injured in a shooting on Bellevue Street in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 302 Bellevue St. at approximately 3:30 p.m.

An adult male was shot and has non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.