New Haven

Person injured in New Haven crash

New Haven Fire Department

One person is injured after a crash in New Haven over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to Webster Street near Dixwell Station on Saturday night for a crash.

A car had crashed into a tree and one person needed to be extricated.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The person's injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

