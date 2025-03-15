Person injured in New Haven stabbing, woman detained

A person is injured after a stabbing in New Haven on Saturday and a woman has been detained in connection to the stabbing, police said.

Authorities said it happened near Dorman Street and Sherman Avenue.

Investigators said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Later on Saturday, police said a woman was detained. It's unclear what charges she may be facing.

The investigation is ongoing.