Person Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving.

This all unfolded in the Elm City during the afternoon hours near the corner of Read and Newhall Streets.

Officials categorized this incident as a drive-by shooting, though it is unclear how many people were injured, as well as the extent of their injuries.

Additional details are expected to be released at a later time.

