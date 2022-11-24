Person Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving.
This all unfolded in the Elm City during the afternoon hours near the corner of Read and Newhall Streets.
Officials categorized this incident as a drive-by shooting, though it is unclear how many people were injured, as well as the extent of their injuries.
Additional details are expected to be released at a later time.
