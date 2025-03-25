Windsor

Person injured during road rage shooting on I-291 in Windsor: police

NBC Connecticut

A person was injured after being shot during a road rage incident in Windsor Tuesday evening, state police said.

Troopers said they were called to Interstate 291 West near exit 2A for a reported road rage incident around 4:40 p.m.

Responding officers determined that a person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two people have since been arrested. It's unknown what charges they are facing.

Police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

