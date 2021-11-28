Windsor

Person Involved in Windsor Car Crash Gets in ‘Struggle' With Troopers: Police

Connecticut State Police
One of the drivers involved in a car crash on Interstate 91 in Windsor got into a physical "struggle" with troopers after refusing to comply with orders, according to police.

Connecticut State Police said Troop H responded to a 2-car crash on the northbound side of the highway at about 11:45 a.m.

Responding officers said one of the drivers involved in the crash was moving around outside of their car and in doing so was creating an unsafe situation for the operator, the troopers, and oncoming traffic, according to police.

The driver refused to comply with verbal police orders, they said. Troopers then tried to physically move them to a safer location when the driver resisted.

Authorities said the driver's resist to troopers' verbal and physical efforts to move them resulted in a struggle. The driver was eventually secured and taken into custody.

State police said the car allegedly driven by the person in custody was taken without permission by the owner.

The second car involved in the crash took off before police arrived.

No troopers were injured during the incident. The driver is still being assessed for injuries at this time.

