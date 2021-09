Crews are responding to a fire at a structure in New Haven on Tuesday morning and fire officials said someone jumped from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters said the fire is at 350 Shelton Avenue and was reported shortly before 5:45 a.m.

According to fire officials, one person jumped from the second floor of the building.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

There's no word on the extent of any damage or what may have caused the fire.