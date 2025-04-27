Person jumps on police officer's car during street takeover in Ansonia

A person reportedly jumped on a police officer's car during a street takeover in Ansonia on Saturday and police are working to identify the people involved.

Officers received multiple reports of a possible street takeover and fireworks being shot off at the intersection of Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street around 12:20 a.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The first officer on scene reported between 50 and 100 people in the street with several dozen cars in the road, some of which were driving erratically.

According to police, a group approached the officer's car with at least one of them jumping on the hood while others surrounded it.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As the officer attempted to back away, the officer hit a car that was parked.

Investigators said the group continued to advance at the officer and threw objects at the police car, causing damage.

Once more police arrived, the crowd dispersed and went both directions on Route 8.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police are actively working to identify the people who were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (203) 735-1885.