A person was killed after a tree fell on them in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to West Town Street around 4:50 p.m. for a person who had been hit by a falling tree while operating a skid steer, according to state police.

The person was pronounced dead, state police said.

There was no other information immediately available.