Person killed in crash in Cheshire

One person has died after crashing into a tree in Cheshire on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Wolf Hill Road near the intersection of Blacks Road around 10 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Cheshire Police Department Traffic Division and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team.

The area was briefly closed on Sunday evening and has since reopened.