Cheshire

Person killed in crash in Cheshire

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

One person has died after crashing into a tree in Cheshire on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Wolf Hill Road near the intersection of Blacks Road around 10 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Cheshire Police Department Traffic Division and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The area was briefly closed on Sunday evening and has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us