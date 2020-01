A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Glastonbury on Thursday.

The accident happened just after noon in the 400 block of Griswold Street, according to police.

The vehicle involved left the scene, police said.

Griswold Street is closed between Candlewood Road and Spring Street Extension and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is being asked to call Glastonbury police at (860) 633-8301.