Person killed in motorcycle crash in Bristol

One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Bristol early Saturday morning.

Police said a 53-year-old was driving a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Broad Street around 2 a.m. when they missed a curve and went off of the road. The driver then fell off of the motorcycle.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and lifesaving measures were performed on the person.

After arriving at the hospital, police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Bristol Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. The area was briefly closed, but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Officer Boisvert at (860) 584-3036.