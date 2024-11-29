Person has serious injuries after Thanksgiving Day crash in Milford

A person has serious injuries after a reported car crash in Milford late Thursday night.
Milford police said they responded to a crash on Kinlock Street in the area of Rogers Avenue just after 11 p.m.
Authorities said a car crashed into a metal guardrail, and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 203-878-4775.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.