Milford

Person has serious injuries after Thanksgiving Day crash in Milford

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A person has serious injuries after a reported car crash in Milford late Thursday night.

Milford police said they responded to a crash on Kinlock Street in the area of Rogers Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said a car crashed into a metal guardrail, and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 203-878-4775.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us