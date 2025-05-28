Person of interest in custody after 5 people were shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury

Police will be giving an update on Thursday morning after five people were shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened when a conflict escalated and a person of interest was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the mall on Union Street at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday and they found five adult victims who were shot in the central part of the mall.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities believe a man in his 20s shot at several people with a semi-automatic pistol.

Police said the shooting was not random and they believe the shooting and victims know each other.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Some of the victims’ injuries are more serious than others, but all of the injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives identified a person of interest and police said he is in police custody.

People who were inside the mall during the shooting sheltered in place.

Outside the mall after the shooting, they described a frightening and chaotic scene as it was happening.

“It was like fireworks,” Vanessa Dragoj, a mall employee, said.

“It was so scary. We had so many kids inside,” she added.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement about the incident, calling it a tragic shooting.

"We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly ... Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident," Lamont said.

Police, the governor and Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski Jr. plan to hold a briefing at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.