Person of Interest Named in Molly Bish Case

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. has been named a person of interest in the murder of Molly Bish, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Thursday.

Sumner, who died in 2016, is being investigated in the 2000 murder of the 16-year-old based on new information received recently by investigators, the district attorney said.

Born in 1945, he was active in central Massachusetts from 1960 through 2016. He was known to operate auto repair shops in the Spencer, Leicester and Worcester areas. He lived in Spencer prior to his death.

Investigators said they are still seeking tips from the public looking for information relative to Sumner’s employment practices/personnel, associates, vehicles, travel and any known habits.

The district attorney's announcement comes just weeks before the 21st anniversary of Molly's disappearance from Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000.

She lived in Warren and was working as a lifeguard at the pond. Her disappearance set off a massive search.

Molly's remains were found nearly three years later in the woods of Whiskey Hill in nearby Palmer.

Anyone with information on Sumner or anything else related to the case is urged to call the anonymous tip line at (508) 453-7575.