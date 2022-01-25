East Hampton

Person of Interest Sought in Connection to Damage at East Hampton Fire House

East Hampton Volunteer Fire Dept.

Officers are trying to identify a person of interest in connection to the damage at the East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department Company #3 station overnight on Monday.

According to police, a vehicle with a snow plow was used to push in the large garage door at the fire house and the person was able to get into the building.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Fire officials said the destruction of the overhead doors and building rendered the door inoperable, will cost thousands of dollars to fix and made the apparatus behind the broken door useless.

At this time, police said it appears nothing was taken. A complete inventory of all items is being done to ensure nothing was taken.

Local

Lake Compounce 1 hour ago

Lake Compounce is Hiring More Than 1,000 Employees for the 2022 Season

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Proposal for Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park Could Bring 1,000 Jobs: Officials

Officials said the person is also a person of interest in a theft from the Citgo gas station on Route 66 in East Hampton, which is where the photo was taken. The person is believed to have been driving a stolen white pick-up truck that investigators said was taken from a business in Hartford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hampton Police at (860) 267-9544.

This article tagged under:

East Hamptonperson of interest
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us