Person of Interest Sought in Connection to Damage at East Hampton Fire House

Officers are trying to identify a person of interest in connection to the damage at the East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department Company #3 station overnight on Monday.

According to police, a vehicle with a snow plow was used to push in the large garage door at the fire house and the person was able to get into the building.

Fire officials said the destruction of the overhead doors and building rendered the door inoperable, will cost thousands of dollars to fix and made the apparatus behind the broken door useless.

At this time, police said it appears nothing was taken. A complete inventory of all items is being done to ensure nothing was taken.

Officials said the person is also a person of interest in a theft from the Citgo gas station on Route 66 in East Hampton, which is where the photo was taken. The person is believed to have been driving a stolen white pick-up truck that investigators said was taken from a business in Hartford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hampton Police at (860) 267-9544.