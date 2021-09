A bicyclist was transported to a hospital with injuries after being hit by a car in Manchester on Monday, police said.

Authorities said they responded to High Street for an accident involving a car and a person on a bike.

The bicyclist was transported from the scene with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.