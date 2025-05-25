Person on moped seriously injured in crash on Route 322 in Southington

A person who was driving a moped has serious injuries following a collision on Route 322 in Southington on Saturday evening.

The police department's accident reconstruction team responded to Route 322, also known as Meriden Waterbury Turnpike shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a crash.

According to police, the crash involved a vehicle and a moped.

The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.