Bristol

Person Photographs Kids at Bus Stop, Offers to Take Them to School in Bristol: Officials

School Bus Stop
NBC10

Police are investigating after a person appears to have approached children at a bus stop in Bristol, taking photos and offering to drive them to school.

In a statement, school officials said a group of middle school students reported that they were approached by an unknown person driving a white Jeep.

The students said that the person took pictures of them and offered to take them to school.

"As a reminder to our families, please rest assured that the safety of all students and staff will always remain the top priority of our district," Superintendent Catherine Carbone said in a statement.

Police are investigating the incident.

