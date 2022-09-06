Person Photographs Kids at Bus Stop, Offers to Take Them to School in Bristol: Officials

Police are investigating after a person appears to have approached children at a bus stop in Bristol, taking photos and offering to drive them to school.
In a statement, school officials said a group of middle school students reported that they were approached by an unknown person driving a white Jeep.
The students said that the person took pictures of them and offered to take them to school.
"As a reminder to our families, please rest assured that the safety of all students and staff will always remain the top priority of our district," Superintendent Catherine Carbone said in a statement.
Police are investigating the incident.
