A person was rushed to the hospital after being pinned under a tractor-trailer in Willimantic Wednesday.

Willimantic firefighters confirmed the incident in the area of Threat City Crossing and Pleasant Street. The victim was freed and airlifted to the hospital via LifeStar.

No other details were immediately available.

Rescue in progress. I/S Thread City Crossing and Pleasant St. Person under tractor trailer unit. Willimantic. pic.twitter.com/JCNmX6Z4VN — Willimantic FD (@WillimanticFD) December 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.