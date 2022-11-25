Person Pulled From Burning West Hartford Home Has Died: Fire Officials

A person pulled from a burning home in West Hartford Wednesday night has died, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a home on Thomas Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a fire from a third-party monitoring service.

Crews arrived within minutes and started extinguishing the fire while searching for the resident missing inside.

After a few minutes, the victim was found and removed from the home.

Fire officials said the person was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The victim later died from those injuries, fire officials said.

The name of the victim is being withheld at the request of the family, according to fire officials. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.