Person Pulled From Water With Serious Injuries After Motor Scooter Accident

Suffield police are investigating after a person was pulled from the canal with serious injuries after being involved in a motor scooter accident.

Police said they were called to the area of Canal Road for a report of a person floating face down in the canal. When emergency crews arrived bystanders had pulled the person out of the water and were performing CPR. The victim was taken to Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. for treatment.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been riding on a motorized scooter on the trail and lost control, falling down and rolling down the embankment. The victim was not publicly identified.

The investigation is ongoing.