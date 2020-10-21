suffield

Person Pulled From Water With Serious Injuries After Motor Scooter Accident

NBC Connecticut

Suffield police are investigating after a person was pulled from the canal with serious injuries after being involved in a motor scooter accident.

Police said they were called to the area of Canal Road for a report of a person floating face down in the canal. When emergency crews arrived bystanders had pulled the person out of the water and were performing CPR. The victim was taken to Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. for treatment.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been riding on a motorized scooter on the trail and lost control, falling down and rolling down the embankment. The victim was not publicly identified.

Local

Bridgeport 4 hours ago

Bridgeport Police Expand Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Woman With Alzheimer's

new haven 4 hours ago

Yale New Haven Health Opens New Primary Care Medical Center

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

suffield
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us