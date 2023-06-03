Person Reportedly Injured After Suspicious Incident in Southbury

One person is reportedly injured after a suspicious incident in Southbury on Saturday morning.

State police and Southbury officers responded to S. Britain Road after getting a report of a suspicious incident.

Authorities have not given details about the nature of the suspicious incident.

According to state police, there are reports of an injured person. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public.