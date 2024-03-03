Portland

Person rescued after falling into Portland quarry

By Katie Langley

Getty Images

A person was rescued this evening after falling into a quarry in Portland.

Rescue crews responded to the quarry on Brownstone Avenue in Portland around 6:30 p.m. They were able to use a boat to rescue the person who had fallen in, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

The person had minor injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

There are no additional details available at this time.

