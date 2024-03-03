Person rescued after falling into Portland quarry

A person was rescued this evening after falling into a quarry in Portland.
Rescue crews responded to the quarry on Brownstone Avenue in Portland around 6:30 p.m. They were able to use a boat to rescue the person who had fallen in, according to the Middletown Fire Department.
The person had minor injuries and is being treated at the hospital.
There are no additional details available at this time.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.