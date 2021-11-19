Person Rescued After Fire at Montville Apartment

Officials rescued a person that was trapped inside an apartment during a fire in Montville Friday evening.

All four volunteer fire departments responded to the apartment fire on Jerome Road that happened around 4:30 p.m.

Crews said the call initially came in as a kitchen fire but was determined to be a structure fire upon arrival.

A person inside the building was rescued by police before firefighters got to the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the fire. No additional information was immediately available.