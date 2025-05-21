Litchfield

Person rescued from Bantam Lake after sailboat capsizes

Morris Fire Company

A person was rescued from the water after their sailboat capsized in Bantam Lake on Tuesday, according to Bantam Fire Company.

Several fire companies responded with rescue boats to the scene near the State Boat Launch just after 2:30 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, the person was out of the water and on a bystander's boat, fire officials said.

The vessel was towed to a dock nearby and righted.

